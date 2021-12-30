To date, Turkey has given over 131.1 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

To date, Turkey has administered over 131.1 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

According to the Ministry of Health, over 56.89 million people have received their first vaccination, with over 51.56 million fully vaccinated.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Over 18.68 million people in Turkey have also received third booster shots.

Over the course of the day, the ministry reported 39,681 new COVID-19 infections, 139 deaths, and 24,854 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 369,647 virus tests performed.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.42 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 284.8 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.