To date, Turkiye has given over 139 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

According to official figures released on Saturday, Turkiye has administered over 139 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since beginning an immunization campaign in January 2021.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 57.2 million people have received their first vaccination, with more than 51 million receiving a full vaccination.

Over 23.3 million people have received third booster shots in the country.

Separately, the ministry reported 63,967 new coronavirus infections, 177 deaths from the virus, and 52,016 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 384,263 virus tests were performed.

If people with three vaccine shots come into contact with COVID-19 positive people, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced earlier this week that quarantine requirements for those with three vaccine shots will be lifted.

The requirement for people who come into contact with people who have been infected with the virus to take a PCR test has also been removed.

“PCR tests will now only be performed on people who have symptoms,” he said.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.5 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 323 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.