To date, Turkiye has received over 131.9 million coronavirus vaccine shots.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to official figures released on Saturday, Turkiye has administered more than 131.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021.

According to the Health Ministry, over 56.9 million people have received their first vaccination, with over 51.6 million having received their full vaccination.

A total of 19.1 million people have received third booster shots.

Over the past day, the ministry reported 36,731 new COVID-19 infections, 145 deaths, and 23,325 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 369,027 virus tests have been performed.

“We must return to the seriousness we had in the early months of the pandemic against the danger posed by the omicron variant and the spread of the virus,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

He urged people to wear masks and maintain a social distance once more.

On Friday, Koca said that Istanbul had seen the greatest increase in omicron cases, accounting for 52.3 percent of all cases reported nationwide in the previous ten days.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.43 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 288.2 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.