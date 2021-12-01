To deal with the migrant crisis, Emmanuel Macron wants Britain to build a processing center for asylum seekers in Calais.

To deal with the migrant crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron wants Britain to build an asylum-seeker processing center in Calais.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, he is expected to lay out France’s solutions to the problem.

However, any plans that would attract more migrants to the UK have been rejected by Downing Street.

After a week of mudslinging in the aftermath of the deaths of 27 migrants in the English Channel, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab announced that a consultation on updating the Human Rights Act would be launched.

He told MPs yesterday that there was a compelling case for reforming the laws, particularly Article 8 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to a family life.

He claimed that the vast majority of criminals were spared deportation because of the right, which judges had interpreted too liberally.

According to a YouGov poll released yesterday, only 7% of people thought ministers were handling the crisis well.

In a separate poll of Tory party members, Home Secretary Priti Patel was voted the third-worst minister.

The Joint Committee on Human Rights has warned that plans to turn back boats in the Channel would endanger lives and violate human rights laws, adding to the Government’s problems.

More makeshift migrant camps were demolished by French riot police the day before yesterday.

Before moving migrants on, they dismantled tents and tossed them into huge bins.

Call 0207 782 4104 or email [email protected]

07423 720 250 is our WhatsApp number.

We also pay for videos.

To submit yours, click here.

For the next six weeks, click here to receive The Sun newspaper for free.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]