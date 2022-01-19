To deter Russia, Germany opposes sending arms to Ukraine.

Germany opposes arming Ukraine in order to deter Russia.

Despite Kyiv’s criticism, a government spokesman reiterates Berlin’s opposition to arming Ukraine.

BERLIN (Germany)

In the midst of escalating tensions with Russia, Germany reiterated its opposition to sending weapons to Ukraine on Wednesday.

Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesman for the German government, said there had been no change in the government’s position at a news conference in Berlin.

“There will be no lethal weapons shipped to Ukraine.”

That was true under the previous administration, and it will be true under the current administration,” he said.

Ukraine and several NATO allies have long criticized Germany’s stance, fearing a Russian attack on the country.

On Monday, the United Kingdom began supplying Ukraine with “light, anti-armor, defensive weapon systems,” with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace stating that the United Kingdom “unequivocally” supports Ukraine’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity” within its internationally recognized borders, which includes Crimea.

The German government has stated repeatedly that there is no military solution to the conflict in Ukraine, and has urged Russia to de-escalate tensions and resume the Normandy format talks for a political settlement.

The US administration recently issued a warning to its European allies about a potential military attack by Russia, alleging that Moscow is planning a false-flag operation to justify an invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has recently amassed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s eastern border, raising fears that the country’s ex-Soviet neighbor is planning another military offensive.

Moscow has denied that it is planning an invasion and claims that its troops are in the country for training.