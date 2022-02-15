To encourage vaccination, South Africa provides grocery vouchers.

South Africa provides grocery vouchers as a means of encouraging vaccination.

The country has one of Africa’s highest vaccination rates as well as the highest COVID-19 cases.

JOHANNESBURG is a city in South Africa.

COVID-19 vaccinations are being promoted in Gauteng, South Africa’s economic hub, by offering food vouchers to people in their 50s who have not yet received the vaccine.

“Are you 50 or older and haven’t been vaccinated? Get vaccinated now and receive a free Rand 200 (approximately $13.26) grocery voucher.”

In an advertisement, the Gauteng Department of Health said, “Offer ends soon (hashtag)IChooseVaccination (hashtag)VaccinesSaveLives.”

With 32.4 percent (1,181,117) of the country’s COVID-19 cases, Gauteng, which includes the capital Pretoria and the largest city Johannesburg, is the most populous province.

With over 3.642 million cases, South Africa has the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the continent, indicating a 6.9% increase in the positivity rate.

To date, 97,250 people have been killed in the country.

“There may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH),” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, said in a statement late Monday.

With a population of 60 million people, Africa’s most advanced economy has administered 31 million vaccine doses, with 17.3 million people receiving full vaccination.

