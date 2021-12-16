To fund retirement, more people are selling their homes or relying on inheritance.

To fund their retirement, more people are selling their homes or relying on inheritance.

More than half of retirees polled (52%) said they planned to cut their living expenses in the future.

A large number of UK retirees rely heavily on inheritance and downsizing to fund their retirement, with nearly half (48%) expressing concern about running out of money.

A quarter of retirees (24%) plan to supplement their retirement funds with inheritance, while a third (33%) will need to downsize their homes to free up some cash, according to a new study by abrdn.

With 12.5 million people over 65 in the UK, this equates to three million retirees relying on inheritance and more than four million retirees planning to downsize to cover costs.

More than half (52%) of retirees polled said they planned to cut their spending in later years to help fund retirement, and three out of ten (30%) rely on not having to support their families.

Two-fifths (41%) of retirees have no plan for how much they should spend each year to ensure they don’t run out of money in retirement, according to abrdn, whose financial advice offering includes specialist retirement advice services.

“With many people’s retirements lasting 30 years or longer, it’s critical that they have the funds to support them,” said Colin Dyer, Client Director at abrdn Financial Planning.

You may have income from a variety of sources, so you’ll need to consider how to best use it in retirement.

“This is why planning is so important, and seeking financial advice from a professional adviser can be beneficial.”

They can look at your income streams, any tax implications (such as inheritance tax if money is coming from a loved one), and, perhaps most importantly, how to make your money last throughout your retirement years.”

Nearly one-third of retirees (28%) have considered going back to work part-time, while 8% are considering going back full-time.

Almost a third (31%) of parents have entered the lottery in the hopes of winning big, while 6% have moved in with their children or plan to do so.

According to abrdn’s research, about a fifth of retirees (18%) wish they had saved more.

