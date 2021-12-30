To help alleviate shortages, the Welsh government has agreed to lend Westminster four million lateral flow tests.

To help alleviate the impact of supply shortages in England, the Welsh government has agreed to loan Westminster four million lateral flow tests.

Wales has a “significant stock” of LFTs, according to First Minister Mark Drakeford, allowing the country to supplement England’s ten million supply.

By 9 a.m. on Thursday, there were no tests available on the government website, and pharmacies said they were having trouble keeping up with demand.

An increase in Covid-19 cases has resulted in a higher demand for tests as people try to follow government advice and test before socializing in order to prevent the spread of Omicron.

On Wednesday, a new high was set for the highest daily number of coronavirus cases, with 183,037 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Northern Ireland accounted for 22,972 of the total, which covered a five-day period after the country decided to postpone reporting over the holidays.

In a Tweet on Thursday evening, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said NHS staff should be put “at the front of the queue” for tests.

“Test shortages and result delays risk exacerbating staffing pressures in the NHS and other critical national infrastructure,” he said.

“I’ve written to the Health Secretary, requesting that they be placed at the front of the line.”

In a letter to MPs, Health Secretary Sajid Javid stated that lateral flow supplies will be increased from 100 million to 300 million per month in January and February.

“To meet anticipated demand in the coming weeks, we’re ordering hundreds of millions more LFD tests, bringing new products on board, and speeding their public release,” he said.

However, he warned that current supplies will most likely be rationed at some points over the next two weeks in order to conserve stock.

After three days of intermittent shortages, lateral flow tests in England were unavailable for the majority of the day on Thursday.

On the Government website, there were also no home PCR tests or PCR testing center slots available.

