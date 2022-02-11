Prisoners will be allowed to ‘pull pints’ in order to learn new skills.

In boozers, lags on day release can learn new skills that will help them find work and reduce their chances of reoffending.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab plans to change the law to allow inmates in open prisons to apply for “prisoner apprenticeships.”

They will be able to work in the hospitality industry, including Greene King pubs, as well as on construction sites and other important industries.

According to a study conducted last year, nine out of ten businesses that hired ex-offenders said the ex-offenders were dependable, punctual, and trustworthy.

Dangerous and violent criminals, on the other hand, will not be given the same opportunity.

“Putting offenders back to work gives them a second chance to live a more positive life and stay on the straight and narrow,” Mr Raab said.

“Breaking the cycle of crime is critical to our mission of reducing reoffending, reducing crime, and ensuring public safety.”

Within months, the law will be changed to allow those on day release or nearing the end of their sentences to apply.