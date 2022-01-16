To make a special birthday for a resident turning 101, a Glasgow care home has launched a card appeal.

To make a resident’s birthday extra special, a Glasgow care home has launched a card appeal.

Edna will celebrate her 101st birthday on January 31.

After spending their 100th birthday alone at home due to the Covid lockdown, a Glasgow care home has appealed to the local community to send birthday cards to one of their residents when they turn 101.

Edna, a resident of Hector House Care Home in Shawlands, will celebrate her 101st birthday on January 31.

Angela Todd, the care home manager, put the request for cards on the local Shawlands Community Group’s Facebook page yesterday (January 15), saying she wants to make Edna’s upcoming birthday special.

“Hello Neighbours,” Edna wrote alongside a photo of herself enjoying tea and cake in a care home.

I’m sure you’re all aware that I’m the administrator at Hector House.

I’m hoping for some assistance from Shawlands’ wonderful community.

“Below is a photo of our Edna; she will turn 101 on January 31st, and I’m trying to make her day special.”

“Because of the lockdown, Edna spent her 100th birthday alone at home.

She has devoted her life to her son James, who has Down’s Syndrome and lives in supported housing.

Edna is the only member of her family.

“Now that she is a member of the Hector House and Shawlands family, I’m hoping someone can send her a birthday card. I’m sure she would appreciate it.”

Anyone living in the area – or even Glasgow – who wants to send Edna a birthday card can do so by writing to Mrs Edna Clayton, Hector House, 2 Hector Road, G41 3RL, or dropping one off at the care home.