To make money, a Tanzanian tribe pursues cultural tourism.

To make money, a Tanzanian tribe is promoting cultural tourism.

During the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, a tribe living near Africa’s tallest peak offers tourists a one-of-a-kind experience.

Tanzania's Machame

Tourists are flocking to the Chagga tribe’s area at the foot of Mt. Kilimanjaro, drawn by their rich cultural heritage and attractions.

Over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, climb Kilimanjaro for a taste of local hospitality.

Natural scenery, folklore, ceremonies, dances, rituals, tales, handcraft, art, and hospitality are all authentic cultural experiences that give visitors a unique insight into the Chagga people’s way of life.

The program, which influences visitors’ travel decisions, is praised for providing locals with jobs and markets for their products.

A distinct culture

Tanzania has many tourist attractions, but cultural tourism, which includes over 120 ethnic groups with their own cultures, traditions, and norms, has gotten little attention.

On the slopes of Mt.

Kilimanjaro and its cultural traditions, according to its elders, have remained strong for decades.

Women’s groups in Kilimanjaro are organizing cultural tourism activities that attract hundreds of tourists looking for unique cultural and travel experiences as the country’s tourism sector recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, which nearly certainly brought the hospitality industry to its knees.

Tanzania’s cultural tourism industry is rapidly growing, attracting a large number of foreign visitors each year looking for a genuine taste of the country’s culture.

The Machame-based Nkweshoo cultural tourism program has a multifaceted infrastructure for showcasing the Chagga people’s rich heritage and contemporary cultures.

Local female entrepreneurs and community leaders use a variety of tools as part of the program to identify assets for attracting foreign visitors who prefer to stay with families.

Christmas and New Year, according to Stella Shoo, a coordinator with the Nkweshoo cultural tourism project, are ideal times to attract tourists interested in experiencing the Chagga people’s hospitality.

“This is the only time when everyone is in town,” she told Anadolu Agency, “so it is the best opportunity for tourists to get a feel for the vibe.”

Family members must return to their villages for the holidays of Christmas and New Year, according to Chagga tradition, in order to be accounted for and introduced to new members of their families, Shoo said.

Those who can’t.

