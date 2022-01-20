To mend fences with Somalia, the UAE uses ‘humanitarian diplomacy.’

To mend fences with Somalia, the UAE employs “humanitarian diplomacy.”

UAE sends aid to drought-stricken Somalia, sparking political rifts amid accusations of meddling by funding opposition groups.

Somalia’s capital, MOGADISHU

Since 2018, when Somalia accused the small Gulf country of interfering in its internal affairs and instigating chaos, diplomatic relations between Somalia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been at an all-time low.

In 2018, Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency seized three suitcases containing over (dollar)9 million from a Boeing 737700 operated by the UAE’s Royal Jet at Mogadishu’s international airport.

The funds have been guarded by Villa Somalia, the presidential palace, since then.

The Horn of Africa country was in the midst of major political tensions at the time the money was seized, with the government accusing the UAE of funding the opposition.

The funds were seized because they were brought into the country “illegally.”

The UAE retaliated quickly, announcing the closure of a military training facility and a hospital in Mogadishu that provided free medical care to locals.

However, following years of diplomatic stalemate, the UAE appears to be reaching out by sending humanitarian aid to Somalia, which is experiencing one of its worst droughts in a decade.

In an attempt at humanitarian diplomacy, the Emiratis have sent 26 tons of food and medical aid to Mogadishu, with the shipments being received by Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, sparking a media and social media frenzy.

Minutes after receiving the aid at Mogadishu’s Adan Adde International Airport, Roble apologized for the money seizure in 2018 and expressed his commitment to ending the diplomatic dispute between the two countries.

However, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed issued an executive order stating that the confiscated funds would not be released until the identity of the “entity” to which they belonged was determined.

According to the presidential palace, the president has instructed the country’s central bank governor not to release the (dollar)9.6 million that has been confiscated.

Election sway

According to Abdirashid Muse, a political strategist based in Mogadishu, the UAE is clearly attempting to sway Somalia’s elections in order to depose the current president.

He claimed that the UAE was successful in pitting Prime Minister Roble against President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

“The United Arab Emirates has never been a humanitarian donor in Somalia or anywhere else, and this is a fact.”

