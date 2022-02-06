‘To present his rape accuser Virginia Roberts as a sex trafficker with evidence from an Epstein victim,’ Andrew’s lawyers say.

Andrew’s lawyers plan to use evidence from an Epstein victim to portray his rape accuser Virginia Roberts as a sex trafficker.

PRINCE Andrew’s lawyers are reportedly planning to portray his rape accuser Virginia Roberts as a sex trafficker, based on evidence from a Jeffrey Epstein victim.

Carolyn Andriano claims she was recruited by Roberts, now Giuffre, at the age of 14 and trained to give ex-paedo banker sexual massages, according to the Duke legal team.

However, Andriano recently corroborated claims that Roberts had sex with Andrew when she was 17 at the home of convicted sex predator Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Duke has categorically denied the accusations leveled against him.

According to the Sunday Times, Andrew’s lawyers are also looking for other women who may have been enticed to testify by Roberts when they were minors.

The Duke’s legal team is “interested in speaking with and interviewing anyone and everyone who has information relevant to these allegations,” according to a source familiar with the Duke’s strategy.

It comes as the Duke, 61, has been given a March 10 date for a two-day grilling by Roberts’ lawyers.

Andrew will be questioned by top lawyers David Boies and Sigrid McCawley before being interviewed by a woman who claims she saw the prince with Ms Giuffre at London’s Tramp nightclub on the same night as the infamous photo in 2001.

Boies, 80, will also question his former royal aide Robert Ashton Olney, who has a fearsome reputation as the “greatest deposition-taker” in modern US justice.

Roberts, who now resides in Australia, has yet to agree to a date for an oath interview with Andrew’s attorneys.

In a civil case filed in New York, the 38-year-old mother accuses the prince of sexual assault and battery.

She claims she was trafficked as a teenager to the Queen’s favorite son through Epstein and Maxwell, and that she had sex with Andrew three times in 2001, once in Maxwell’s Belgravia flat, once in Epstein’s New York mansion, and once on the paedo’s Caribbean island Little St James.

The Prince’s legal team has tried unsuccessfully to have the case dismissed on technical grounds, but they are now recalibrating their strategy in preparation for the jury trial later this year.

They argue that Roberts should not be compensated because she was a “co-conspirator” in a “criminal enterprise” – the so-called “unclean hands” defense.

“Giuffre’s alleged causes of action are barred in whole or in part by her own wrongful conduct and the doctrine of unclean hands,” they said in court papers filed last month.

Andriano could be held in contempt of court and fined or imprisoned if she refuses to testify.

