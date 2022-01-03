To prevent Omicron from spreading and causing a backlash, Scotland’s top doctor has warned that parties could be banned for MONTHS.

The country’s current Covid ban on parties could last for months, according to Scotland’s top doctor.

In order to stop the Omicron variant from spreading, National Clinical Director Jason Leitch said the current restrictions could last until April.

During a BBC Radio 4 interview, the health expert was asked if he thought it was “slightly too early” to host a large gathering like a late Hogmanay in April.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

“I like an Edinburgh night out, like any other person in Scotland,” the health expert said when asked about hosting a Hogmanay party in Edinburgh in April.

“I’m looking forward to Hogmanay next year, but whether we can move it forward to April is still up in the air.”

“We’re optimistic, and the data is starting to line up.”

We now have data from South Africa, University College London, Denmark, and, most importantly, Edinburgh, indicating that this variant is associated with a lower risk of serious disease, possibly by up to three-quarters.

“But consider this: 2,500 Delta cases [per day]equals 50 people in the hospital, and we don’t take that lightly.”

“For the same number of admissions, you need 10,000 Omicron cases, and Scotland has 15,000 cases, so it’s not a one-step process.”

“Seriously, @jasonleitch,” one Twitter user said.

That’s it.

You have an impact on people’s mental health (including mine and many others) every time you speak.

“Stop breaking people’s hearts and start fixing the NHS. It’s in a terrible state, and Covid can’t be blamed.”

“As we have been in isolation for 17 of the last 20 days, and if tests are negative, this could have been stopped and we could get out and about again,” another person said.

It’s past time to pay attention to people’s mental health as well.”

“This cannot be allowed to happen,” Tory MSP Jackson Carlaw wrote. Businesses and fans were promised a three-week break.

When the evidence suggests otherwise, ScotGov cannot continue indefinitely.”

It comes as a result of Nicola Sturgeon’s cancellation…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.