To prevent the spread of Omicron and disruption in the classroom, students should wear face masks.

To limit the spread of the Covid Omicron variant and avoid disruption to their education, children should wear masks in school classrooms, according to a union.

The National Education Union has urged Prime Minister David Cameron to take immediate action to ensure that young people’s learning is not jeopardized.

“With Covid infection rates still high and the majority of children unvaccinated, Boris Johnson must put in place mitigations if significant disruption to education is to be avoided,” said Kevin Courtney, the union’s joint general secretary.

There are also concerns that the fast-spreading Omicron variant will force teachers to isolate themselves at home.

“Measures like ventilation, air filtration, mask wearing in classrooms, and isolation of very close contacts are needed to ensure schools and colleges have the best chance of limiting infection rates of staff and students – and thus reducing disruption,” Mr Courtney said.

“Some of these measures are already in place in Scotland and Wales, such as mask wearing.”

Refusing to act now, Mr Courtney said, “will simply add to the disruption to education that we already saw take hold in many schools last term.”

The Telegraph reported on Monday that schools were preparing to send entire year groups home in January due to staff shortages.

Certain age groups would be prioritized for in-person learning, according to headteachers.

The Education Policy Institute (EPI) told i that avoiding another learning-damaging school lockdown “must remain a key priority for the Government in the new year.”

However, due to staffing issues, EPI chief executive Natalie Perera admitted that prioritizing face-to-face learning for certain ages and vulnerable groups may be necessary.

“In secondary schools, students taking GCSEs and A-levels should be given priority for in-person learning whenever possible, whereas in primary schools, pupils in year six should be given priority, given the importance of this transition year.”

“In these challenging times, it is clearly prudent and sensible to prepare for the worst,” Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, added.

“The government should provide more support to schools.”

