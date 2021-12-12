To raise money for a children’s charity, Santa and his elves transform into BMX chaindeers.

To raise money for a children’s charity, Santa and his elves transform into chaindeers on BMX bikes.

The fancy dress riders rode through London, stopping at Buckingham Palace and Downing Street for rest stops.

Riders dressed up as elf and reindeer in addition to Father Christmas costumes.

For a good cause, the Grinch was also seen getting into the Christmas spirit.

They were participating in the BMX Life Santa Cruise to benefit ECHO, the Evelina Children’s Heart Organization, which helps children with heart problems.

From the moment of diagnosis to the end of treatment and care, as well as bereavement, the organization is there to help.

