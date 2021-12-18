To reduce carbon emissions, ministers are considering a three-year ban on peat compost.

According to new Government proposals released today, gardeners in the United Kingdom may be prohibited from purchasing peat-based compost within three years.

Peatlands are important carbon sinks, but disturbing them releases trapped greenhouse gases and devastates natural habitats.

According to studies, UK peatlands are in poor condition and are deteriorating, a trend that must be reversed if the UK is to meet its climate targets.

However, peat is still found in around 40% of compost sold to UK gardeners, with sales increasing by 9% last year.

Environment Secretary Rebecca Pow stated, “Our peatlands are an extremely valuable natural resource.”

“They play a critical role in carbon sequestration, wildlife habitat, and flood mitigation.”

The government first proposed a ban on the sale of peat compost to amateur gardeners in May, after the industry failed to phase out its use voluntarily.

It would go into effect in 2024.

The government prefers a ban, but today’s consultation also lays out other options for reducing peat compost use.

These include a fee on peat-containing compost bags, as well as mandatory labeling informing customers about the environmental consequences of purchasing peat compost.

“I am confident that now is the right time to make the shift permanent,” Minister Pow said. “The amateur gardening sector has made huge strides in reducing peat use, and there are more sustainable and good-quality peat-free alternatives available than at any other time,” he added.

Conservationists, on the other hand, argue that the government hasn’t gone far enough, pointing out that any ban would only apply to amateur gardeners, not the entire horticulture industry.

The Wildlife Trusts’ chief executive, Craig Bennett, called the consultation a “damp squib” and demanded a ban on all peat sales, extraction, and imports right away.

“It’s critical that UK governments take immediate action to ensure peatlands function as nature intended,” he said.

In the meantime, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has stated that the government should provide more assistance to people who want to make their own compost at home.

