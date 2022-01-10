To see if the leftover ice will cause your school to start later on Monday, click here.

To see if leftover ice will cause your school to start later on Monday, click here.

On Sunday morning and early afternoon, freezing rain and sleet fell across central Pennsylvania, leaving a thick glaze in some areas.

With overnight temperatures expected to drop to around 20 degrees, icy spots are expected during rush hour on Monday.

As a result, some school districts have announced that they will postpone the start of classes by an hour or two.

In addition, on Sunday night, the Harrisburg School District announced that it would switch to remote learning for the week, with students not returning until January.

the eighteenth

COVID-19 cases, according to the district, necessitated the change.

Here are links to websites for schools in 11 central Pennsylvania counties where you can see if your school has changed its schedule due to the expected slick driving conditions:

