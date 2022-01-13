To show their love, an extreme body modification couple ties themselves together with hoodie strings through their noses.

To demonstrate their love, an extreme body modification couple ties their NOSES together with hoodie strings.

The couple is photographed lying face to face, with the man holding the string that has been threaded through his and then her noses.

The photo was shared on Reddit alongside another of them in the same pose, with the caption “When we first met vs now.”

Other body modification fans reacted positively to the photo, with one saying, “You guys are beautiful,” and another saying, “Amazing.”

The woman, who goes by the handle devotchka666, also posted a video on Tik Tok of herself threading a piece of string through their noses.

As the couple laughs and turns to face the camera, she ties a knot.

Despite their unique way of expressing their love, Victor and Gabriela Peralta still have a long way to go.

With 84 body modifications between them, they hold the world record for most body modifications.

They have a total of 50 piercings, eight microdermals, fourteen body implants, five dental implants, four ear expanders, two ear bolts, and one forked tongue between them.

Victor and Gaby are known as the “cherubs of hell” because they enjoy body art.

Eye tattoos and implants are two of their favorite body modifications.

Victor started changing his appearance in 2009 and now refers to himself as the “beautiful monster.”

That’s because tats cover 95% of his body, including his eyeballs and the top of his penis.