To slow the spread of the Omicron variant, France will prohibit UK tourists from traveling under new Covid restrictions.

Following a spike in Omicron cases in the UK, France will ban British tourists from visiting the country under strict new Covid restrictions.

Without “compelling reasons,” anyone wishing to travel to or from the UK will be barred as of Saturday.

Paris claims that tourism and business are not among the “compelling reasons.”

French nationals and their spouses, as well as British expats living in France, are exempt from the new rules.

On BFM-TV, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said, “We’re going to put in place restrictions […] even more draconian than what we have now.”

“In order to come to France, we’ll reduce the test’s validity.”

It was 48 hours until departure, but it will now be 24 hours.

We’ll also limit the reasons people travel to France from the UK.”

He explained that these will be “limited to residents [French] and their families,” and that “tourism or business movement for people who are not residents in France will be limited.”

Travelers with a compelling reason will be required to isolate themselves for a week upon arrival in France, but with a negative Covid test, this isolation period can be lifted after 48 hours.

It comes after another 78,610 cases were reported in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, the highest daily total since the outbreak began.

The current surge in Omicron cases, according to the UK’s top scientific adviser to the government, is “probably the most significant threat we’ve had since the start of the pandemic.”

The number of Omicron cases that Britain should expect in the coming days, according to Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), will be “staggering.”

Ministers from all four UK nations have stated that by the end of the year, they intend to offer a booster to everyone over the age of 18 in response to the rising number of Omicron cases in the country.

