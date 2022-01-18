To stop the spread of Avian influenza, more than 20 Queen’s swans were humanely culled.

More than 20 Queen’s swans were humanely culled to prevent the spread of Avian influenza.

At least six of the birds died of avian influenza, and another was discovered dead yesterday morning.

Avian flu was discovered in previously wild swans at a rehabilitation center near Eton, Windsor, and Maidenhead, Berkshire, and all birds on the infected premises were humanely culled within a 3km control zone.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs enlisted the help of Swan Lifeline vets to treat 26 of the Queen’s own flock, according to The Sun.

The Crown owns all mute swans found on open water in the United Kingdom.

According to the newspaper, the Queen’s Swan marker David Barber informed the Queen, who was said to be “sadened” and requested updates.

According to BBC News, there have been an increase in reports of bird flu across the UK in recent days, with confirmed cases of the A(H5N1) strain of avian influenza in geese in Cannon Hill Park and Witton Lakes in Birmingham.

Each summer, the River Thames hosts a traditional annual swan stock-take.

The swan count has been disrupted as a result of the influenza pandemic.

The number of swans in the 3km zone is estimated to be between 150 and 200.

The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed that the risk to public health is extremely low, and the Food Standards Agency has stated that bird flu poses a very low risk of food contamination to UK consumers.

During bird flu fears in 2018, more than 20 of the Queen’s swans in her Windsor flock died, with several others reported to be “seriously ill.”

The case was investigated at the time by scientists from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

