To take over for Brian Flores, the Dolphins have hired a 49ers assistant.

To replace Brian Flores, the Dolphins have hired a 49ers assistant.

Mike McDaniel, the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, was hired as the Miami Dolphins’ head coach on Sunday, making him the first minority candidate to be hired this offseason.

McDaniel, who is biracial, takes over for Brian Flores, who was fired despite winning two of his three seasons in Miami.

Last week, Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins, and two other teams for allegedly racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers, claiming that the league is still “rife with racism” despite its public condemnation.

McDaniel spent the previous 11 seasons as an offensive coordinator under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and is now in his first year as a head coach.

McDaniel was credited with helping to develop San Francisco’s innovative running game, which included the use of receiver Deebo Samuel as a running back at times and other unique elements.

He could bring some of them to Miami and use playmaker receiver Jaylen Waddle in even more inventive ways.

Despite finishing 9-8 in a roller-coaster season that included a seven-game losing streak followed by a seven-game winning streak, the Dolphins struggled offensively.

Before an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 20, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, right, walks onto the field with Ambry Thomas (20), cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (38) and running back Wayne Gallman II (22).

29th, 2021

(Photo by Jed Jacobsohn for AP)

Tua Tagovailoa, a second-year quarterback, struggled at times this season, and Miami finished 22nd in the league in scoring.

Despite having a quarterback with limitations in Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers had a far more productive offense.

McDaniel, a Yale alumnus, began his coaching career in Denver in 2005 on Mike Shanahan’s staff.

In 2006-08, while Kyle Shanahan was on the staff in Houston, he worked as an offensive assistant.

McDaniel then spent three years in Washington with Mike Shanahan as coach and Kyle Shanahan as offensive coordinator before working in Cleveland and Atlanta as a coordinator under Kyle Shanahan.

McDaniel then joined Shanahan’s team in San Francisco as the run game coordinator in 2017 before taking over as offensive coordinator this past season.