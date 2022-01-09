To topple Saied, ex-Tunisian president calls for civil disobedience.

To remove Saied, ex-Tunisian president calls for civil disobedience.

President Kais Saied of Tunisia deposed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority.

Moncef Marzouki, a former president of Tunisia, has called for civil disobedience in the North African country to unseat incumbent President Kais Saied.

Marzouki accused Saied of pushing the country to “unprecedented levels of problems” in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

“Tunisia has descended into division, economic collapse, threats against judges, and grave violations of human rights in less than a year,” Marzouki said.

On July 25, 2021, Saied deposed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority.

While he claims his “exceptional measures” are intended to “save” the country, critics accuse him of plotting a coup.

Last month, Saied announced a referendum on Tunisia’s political system for July 25, 2022, as well as early parliamentary elections for December.

Marzouki, on the other hand, described Saied’s call as a referendum on a “dictatorial constitution,” and urged Tunisians to take part in planned demonstrations in Tunisia on January.

“Let us turn these popular demonstrations into civil disobedience…to force [Saied] to resign and impose legitimacy and a democratic system,” he said.

Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.