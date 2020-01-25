Tobacco, alcohol, beverages most popular Chinese New Year gifts among gift givers: survey

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — A recent survey by China Youth Daily found that tobacco, alcohol and beverages are the most popular choices for Chinese New Year gifts, with nearly 67 percent of respondents willing to buy these products for their parents or others.

These were followed by clothing (50 percent), local specialties (47.5 percent), health food (47.5 percent), daily necessities (40 percent) and electronic gadgets (38 percent), figures from the report show.

The survey covered 1,822 Chinese working away from their hometowns.

Among the respondents, 75 percent said they would buy Chinese New Year goods both online and offline, 12 percent only buy them online and 12 percent only buy them offline.

Around 87 percent of those surveyed were satisfied with their choices of Chinese New Year gifts, according to the report.

More than 68 percent of the respondents think the gifts should be unique and innovative, while 67.5 percent think they should give what the other party needs.

The Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 25 this year. It is traditionally an occasion for a family reunion for the Chinese.