Tobacco-free India is a priority for experts.

According to Indian experts, noncommunicable diseases caused by tobacco use are on the rise.

To make India tobacco-free, health experts and doctors say there is an urgent need to increase funds allocated to tobacco control and ensure proper implementation of existing laws.

According to the WHO, approximately 267 million adults in India use tobacco, according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey India 2016-17.

Tobacco use is one of the country’s biggest public health threats, according to the WHO, with diseases caused by it costing the government up to (dollar)27.5 billion in 2017-18.

On Wednesday, on International Smoking Cessation Day, Indian public health expert Sonu Goel discussed the country’s tobacco use situation.

“There has been a 6% decline in the number of tobacco users between 2009-2010 and the 2016-2017 Global Adult Tobacco Survey report,” he said.

He referred to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, which states that tobacco industry representatives must adhere to strict protocols when meeting with government officials.

“It’s another good practice that many countries don’t follow,” he explained.

Non-communicable diseases caused by tobacco use are on the rise in India and around the world, according to Goel.

According to the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, a state-run initiative, tobacco use was responsible for 27.1 percent of cancers reported in the country in 2020.

Obstacles

According to Goel, the country is facing a number of challenges in the fight against tobacco use.

The biggest challenge, he said, is the spread of misinformation by the tobacco industry and those in positions of power.

Tobacco is unrelated to cancer, according to Parsadi Lal Meena, the health minister of India’s Rajasthan state.

“We need to stop spreading false information, particularly by decision-makers, because it has a huge impact on the general public,” Goel said.

A major issue, according to the health expert, is financing.

“We have very few funds available for tobacco control because we have so many other programs to fund, and tobacco control sometimes takes a backseat.”

“You can’t work aggressively unless you have funds,” he said.

In India, the National Health Policy 2017 includes a section on tobacco control, with the goal of reducing tobacco use by 30% by 2025.

