Tobago becomes the latest Caribbean destination as Virgin Atlantic flights resume.

With the resumption of Virgin Atlantic flights, Tobago becomes the latest Caribbean destination.

The island is known for its pleasant climate, exciting nightlife, and the world’s oldest protected rainforest.

Virgin Atlantic is adding twice-weekly service to Tobago to its growing Caribbean flight schedule.

From January 29, the route will depart London Heathrow every Tuesday and Saturday.

Customers will be welcomed aboard the airline’s Airbus A330-300, which will provide a variety of experiences in three cabins: Upper Class, Premium, and Virgin Atlantic’s Economy, Delight, Classic, and Light classes.

The cost of a round-trip economy ticket will start at £389 per person.

Tobago’s warm climate provides the ideal escape for some winter sun, with a wide range of activities available.

It’s frequently referred to as an ideal vacation spot, thanks to its peaceful surroundings, beautiful beaches, and overall positive vibes.

“We are thrilled to be able to restart our much-loved services between London Heathrow and Tobago,” Virgin Atlantic’s chief commercial officer Juha Jarvinen said.

We know our customers will enjoy exploring this unique island destination, which features delicious food, amazing music, and breathtaking views.

“The Caribbean is the cornerstone of Virgin Atlantic’s leisure portfolio, and we’ve recently added a number of new destinations to our flying schedule, including The Bahamas, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines,” she says.

“We’re looking forward to safely transporting our customers to our incredible Caribbean destinations in 2022.”

Meanwhile, Virgin Atlantic’s rebooking agreement has been extended for another eight months, until December 31, 2023.

The change allows any rescheduled bookings to be completed by the end of the year, giving travelers a larger window of time to make changes to their travel plans if necessary.

