Tobias Ellwood, the Defence Committee’s chair, warns that the chances of Russia invading Ukraine within weeks are’very high.’

‘From his point of view, with troops in place and the West so distracted and divided, there may never be a better opportunity to invade,’ the former defence minister said.

According to the chairman of the Commons defence committee, the chances of a Russian invasion of Ukraine in the coming weeks are “very high.”

Tobias Ellwood, a former defence and foreign office minister, believes Vladimir Putin waited until the Orthodox calendar’s New Year holidays ended on Friday before striking.

When asked about the likelihood of an invasion, he said, “In my opinion, an invasion is imminent for a number of operational and strategic reasons.”

According to him, the situation in Ukraine is contributing to a “1930s feel to the world,” in which authoritarian regimes are gaining ground at the expense of distracted, isolationist democracies.

He claims that Russia’s placement of field hospitals and deployment of special forces refutes claims that the 100,000-strong troop build-up along Ukraine’s borders was merely a negotiating tactic.

Mr Ellwood accused Putin of seeking a pretext to invade by making “ridiculous demands” that he knows the US and other Nato allies can’t meet in an interview with i.

Sanctions, he claims, will fail to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin because he knows they will cause too much collateral damage to other countries.

“Russia has the ability to call our bluff at any time.

Putin is a master of exploiting weaknesses while respecting strengths.

With troops in place and the West so divided and distracted, Mr Ellwood believes there may never be a better time to invade.”

“They’ll push into Ukraine knowing that sanctions will have no effect and that they won’t be pursued.”

If you tamper with Swift or any of these international financial instruments, it will have repercussions in other European countries with which Russia trades.

Moscow would also respond by restricting gas supplies to Central Europe.”

While he does not advocate for the UK to enter Ukraine unilaterally, he believes Nato should have taken a far more robust approach to deter Russian aggression.

The UK’s ability to exert meaningful pressure on Mr Putin is constrained by the worst of relations.

