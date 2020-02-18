Toby Alderweireld discusses manic weekend with birth of son, travel torment and Villa thriller

Toby Alderweireld played in Tottenham’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa mere hours after becoming a father

Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld has revealed his frantic schedule in the maddest weekend of his life.

The Belgian defender became a father for the second time when wife Shani gave birth to a son in the early hours of Friday morning. They already have a daughter.

It was hardly the best preparation for Tottenham’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa where Alderweireld scored at either end.

He set Villa on their way with a first half goal but then made amends with an equaliser to put Jose Mourinho’s men back on track.

Alderweireld said: “A lot happened. I slept maybe an hour, I woke up, went for a run to keep my muscles going.

“On Saturday, I was planning to fly from Antwerp to Birmingham but because of the weather I wasn’t able to fly so I took a car from Antwerp to Brussels, from Brussels a train to London and from London a car to Birmingham.

“It was like an 8-hour trip and I joined the team Saturday evening and Sunday I played. It was difficult.”

He added: “I don’t want to put it as the reason for my performance. Of course, maybe it was a little bit of a reason but I’m very happy with the three points. The team helped me today.”

Spurs now have a big Champions League night against RB Leipzig and Alderweireld has had to take that into account before any more travels are planned.

He added: “I could have flown back to Belgian last night [Sunday night] but I decided not to do that. I need to rest in London because Wednesday is a big game coming up.

“I’ll stay in London. I travelled with the team back to London and I think my wife is coming back on Wednesday. So a couple of difficult days for me because I don’t see my son but I will be fine.”