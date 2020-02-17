Toby Alderweireld makes Hugo Lloris admission after Spurs mistake in Aston Villa win

Tottenham saw off Aston Villa in a thriller at Villa Park but made life hard for themselves when Toby Alderweireld put through his own net

Toby Alderweireld concedes a mix up between himself and Hugo Lloris resulted in his own goal in Tottenham’s win over Aston Villa.

The Belgian’s blunder made his side’s task harder at Villa Park but a late Heung-min Son goal ensured they left with all three points.

After the contest he admits he thought his goalkeeper may have been coming for the cross before he intervened and inadvertently touched into his own net.

“It wasn’t easy,” he told the BBC. “The wind, the block and the spin, and I thought Hugo might be coming. But we have to move on and realise sometimes we make mistakes.”

Alderweireld has had to deal with a crazy week after his wife gave birth which resulted in a lengthy round trip for the 30-year-old, but a last minute winner was the perfect way to round things off.

He added: “The last week has been unbelievable for me with the birth of my son but I haven’t slept – I had to travel eight hours yesterday and then I made a mistake which was hard to deal with but I was happy to help the team with the goal.

“On pure chances, we had more open chances than them. We could have got the game finished a lot earlier. But getting a last minute winner is not too bad.

“It’s a big win for us cause it’s a big week. We have Champions League and then Chelsea next weekend.”

Alderweireld atoned for his own goal in the first-half to level for Tottenham before Son slotted home on the stoke of half-time having missed from the spot seconds earlier.

Bjorn Engels headed home to make it 2-2 in the 53rd minute but in stoppage time made a mess of a clearance and allowed Tottenham’s South Korean forward a simple one-on-one which he slotted home.