Toby Kirkup, star of Peaky Blinders, died alone at home after an aneurysm ruptured hours after being discharged, according to an inquest.

Toby Kirkup, star of The Peaky Blinders, died alone at his home after an aneurysm ruptured just hours after he was discharged from hospital, according to an inquest.

On August 29, 2020, Toby Kirkup was admitted to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, where he was diagnosed with gastritis and discharged the same day.

Dr Karen Ramsden, a pathologist, told an inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court that the 48-year-old died alone at his home in Titanic Mills, Linthwaite, from bleeding caused by a ruptured aortic arch aneurysm.

Toby’s family requested a coroner’s investigation into his death due to their concerns about his treatment.

Toby began drinking and using drugs while at university, according to a statement read at the virtual hearing, but had been “clean” since going to a rehab facility in South Africa almost ten years before his death.

And his family believes he died as a result of being “misdiagnosed,” with the focus on his stomach pain rather than his chest pain.

However, Assistant Coroner Ian Pears said today that the hospital’s decision to discharge the actor only hours before his death was “not at all critical.”

Toby celebrated his birthday on August 18, 11 days before his death, by “using recreational drugs and alcohol,” according to the inquest.

“I don’t believe we can prove chronic cocaine use was the cause,” Dr. Ramsden stated.

Although traces of cocaine were found in his system, the results “didn’t indicate recent excessive use,” according to the toxicology report.

Toby went into A&E complaining of chest pain, but he didn’t mention it during their conversation, according to Dr. Robert Palin, who assessed him.

Toby complained of pain in his upper abdomen and told the doctor that he had used “recreational drugs and alcohol to celebrate his birthday the previous week,” according to him.

An electrocardiogram and additional tests, according to Dr. Palin, did not change his mind that gastritis was the most likely cause of the pain.

“I didn’t know anything about any prior drug use except what the gentleman told me,” he said.

Toby’s alcohol and drug use, according to the doctor, had no effect on his reasoning.

Dr. Thomas Davies, an emergency medicine consultant, compiled a report on the incident.

He told the inquest that the aneurysm was “probably” present when he went to the hospital, but that it was “undetectable.”

“It’s quite clear that cardiac procedures were followed,” assistant coroner Ian Pears said after determining that Toby died of natural causes.

