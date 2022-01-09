TODAY – A blaze at 333 East 181st Street in the Bronx was reportedly started by an electric heater in the bedroom.

TODAY – A blaze broke out at 333 East 181st Street in the Bronx, allegedly caused by an electric heater in the bedroom.

A “malfunctioning” electric heater left in a bedroom in a Bronx apartment building caused a fire, authorities said on Sunday.

New York City mayor Eric Adams confirmed that nine of the 19 victims are children during a press conference.

On January 9, 2022, shortly before 11 a.m., a fire broke out at 333 E 181st Street.

According to reports, 33 people were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Severe smoke inhalation has been the most commonly reported injury among the victims so far.

The fire started in a third-floor apartment, according to the FDNY.

The fire has been dubbed the deadliest apartment fire in 30 years.

The NYPD issued a tweet warning people to stay away from the area.

The chief of the fire department speaks

The fire started in a two-story apartment on the building’s second and third floors, according to NYC Fire Chief Thomas J Richardson.

He claimed the tragedy was caused by a “broken space heater” in one of the bedrooms.

The fire engulfed the apartment as well as a portion of the hallway.

Smoke spread throughout the building because the door to the apartment was left open.

Senator Schumer takes the oath of office.

The Senate Majority Leader joined Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul in giving updates on the fire that occurred on Sunday.

In times like these, Schumer said, New Yorkers must band together and put ideologies aside.

The government will set up a fund to help victims.

Governor Hochul has stated that she will direct her office to establish a victims’ compensation fund for those affected by the fire.

The money will be used for a variety of things, including housing and burial costs.

A woman “lost her entire family,” according to the governor.

Kathy Hochul, who spoke alongside Mayor Eric Adams, said she met a woman who had lost her entire family in the Sunday fire.

It’s possible that the fire was started by a space heater.

“We’ll be here for each other during a tragedy,” the mayor stated.

As the investigation continues, he added, “there is more to be discovered.”

However, authorities believe the fire was started by a space heater.

Firefighters put their lives in jeopardy in order to save others.

The firefighter’s “Oxygen tanks were empty and firefighters still pushed through the smoke” to help those trapped in the building, according to Mayor Adams.

Nine of the victims, he confirmed, are children.

‘It’s a pivotal moment,’ says the speaker.

Today, a solemn Mayor Adams took the podium to provide an update on the Bronx fire.

“We are dealing with a number of crises at the same time, and we will fail if we do not work together.”

Mayor Adams will be joined by the governor of New York.

Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York…

