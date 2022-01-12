Today at Prime Minister’s Questions, when will Boris Johnson take on Keir Starmer?

Today is Sir Keir Starmer’s return to Prime Minister’s Questions, and it couldn’t come at a better time for the Labour Party leader.

He had to miss last week’s session after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time, and for the sixth time he had the virus.

He did, however, return a negative lateral flow test yesterday morning and another today, indicating that he is now free to attend PMQs because he has been fully vaccinated and his isolation period has been reduced to seven days.

His reappearance comes as his opponent, Boris Johnson, is embroiled in his most serious scandal yet, with a poll released on Tuesday indicating that 66% of voters believe he should resign over the Downing Street party allegedly held during the first lockdown in May 2020.

PMQs will resume at 12 p.m., as usual.

It began at 3 p.m. last week, when MPs returned to the House of Commons for the first time since Christmas.

There are rumors that just before PMQs begins, the Prime Minister will make a statement about the Downing Street party.

PMQs is also streamed live on the UK Parliament YouTube channel, as well as BBC News and Sky News on television, with BBC iPlayer and the Sky News live YouTube stream available online.

Unsurprisingly, the Downing Street party is expected to dominate the proceedings.

Mr Johnson will be questioned about whether he attended the party, with reports claiming he and his wife Carrie ate and drank in the garden at 10 Downing Street with around 40 other staff members.

People were only permitted to meet one person from another household outside at the time.

Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, had given a press conference hours before the party, reminding attendees that they should only meet in pairs.

“You can meet one person outside of your home in a public place if you stay two meters apart,” he said.

Despite this, the Prime Minister’s principal private sent an email to about 100 people.

