TODAY, Boris Johnson will issue a directive to the Cabinet to lift the Plan B lockdown restrictions.

TODAY, Boris Johnson will order the Cabinet to lift the Plan B lockdown restrictions.

From January 26, the Prime Minister will no longer allow people to work from home or use vaccine passports.

Working from home guidance, vaccine passports for mass events, and mask-wearing in public spaces are all covered by the current measures.

The PM’s most likely option is to repeal most of Plan B’s measures while maintaining some mask-wearing restrictions.

Cabinet ministers are putting a lot of pressure on him to end the work-from-home guidance, which is wreaking havoc on the economy and city-center businesses.

Meanwhile, any attempt to renew vaccine passports for large-scale events such as football matches would elicit a massive backlash from Conservative MPs.

As a result, the PM is expected to repeal both of those restrictions, which have the greatest impact on people’s daily lives.

Boris could also decide to go all-in and eliminate all Plan B restrictions, including mask-wearing.

This would please Tory backbenchers who want to see the UK adapt to living with the virus, but scientists may object.

However, Boris is expected to issue a warning today that the threat is not yet over, and that Brits should wear masks in shops and on public transportation.

The Prime Minister is hoping that the move will win him some much-needed backbencher support.

“We have to be cautious about Covid,” said Boris Johnson.

We have to keep in mind that this is a threat.”

Meanwhile, Sajid Javid, the UK’s health secretary, has declared victory in the Omicron war.

“I have always said that these restrictions should only be in place for as long as they are absolutely necessary,” he added.

“I am cautiously optimistic that we will be able to substantially reduce restrictions next week due to… the likelihood that we have already reached the peak of case numbers of hospitalizations.”

A slew of other senior Cabinet ministers have also hinted that Plan B will be scrapped on January 26.

Scientists all agree that things are going in the right direction.

“It appears that the Omicron variant has become less severe as it has become more transmissible,” said Sage member Professor Andrew Hayward.

The number of daily Covid cases in the United Kingdom fell by 21% over the previous week.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 94,432 new cases reported, with 438 deaths.

Deaths have increased over the last few days, but they are still nowhere near the over 1,000 deaths seen during the Alpha peak last year.

However, this fits the pattern of a Covid wave…

