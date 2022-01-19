TODAY, Boris Johnson will issue a directive to the Cabinet to lift the Plan B lockdown restrictions.

TODAY, Boris Johnson will tell the Cabinet to lift the Plan B lockdown restrictions.

From January 26, the Prime Minister will eliminate working from home and vaccine passports.

He will, however, warn that the threat is not yet over, and that Britons should wear masks in stores and on public transportation.

The Prime Minister is hoping that the move will win him some much-needed support from his backbenchers.

Meanwhile, Sajid Javid, the UK’s health secretary, has declared victory in the Omicron war.

“I have always said that these restrictions should not be in place for more than a day,” he added.

“I am cautiously optimistic that we will be able to substantially reduce restrictions next week, given the likelihood that we have already reached the peak of case numbers of hospitalizations.”

Scientists all agree that things are moving in the right direction.

“It appears that the Omicron variant has become less severe by becoming more transmissible, and we would hope that’s the general direction of travel,” said Sage member Professor Andrew Hayward.

