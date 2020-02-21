Today in History, 21/2

Highlights in history on this date:

1613 – Michael Romanov, son of the patriarch of Moscow, is elected tsar of Russia, thus founding the House of Romanov.

1838 – American Samuel Morse gives the first public demonstration of the telegram in New York.

1849 – British forces defeat Sikhs at Gujarat in India.

1885 – US President Chester A Arthur dedicates the Washington Monument.

1916 – The Battle of Verdun in France begins with a massive German artillery bombardment. It is the longest and bloodiest battle of World War I, with more than one million killed.

1919 – Bavarian Premier Kurt Risner is assassinated in Munich.

1921 – Brigadier Reza Khan overthrows Iranian government in military coup and later becomes shah.

1922 – British protectorate in Egypt ends.

1925 – The New Yorker magazine makes its debut.

1934 – French troops combat Berbers in South West Morocco.

1963 – Soviet Union warns the United States that an American attack on Cuba would mean world war.

1965 – Former Black Muslim leader Malcolm X is shot and killed by assassins identified as Black Muslims as he is about to address a rally in New York City.

1972 – US President Richard Nixon arrives in Beijing for a week-long visit that will help normalise US-China relations.

1975 – A 32-member UN Commission on Human Rights, in Geneva, accuses Israel of violating “basic norms of international law” in Arab territories it occupies.

1986 – South African government opens “whites only” downtown districts of Johannesburg and Durban to all races in the first break with apartheid policy of segregated business areas.

1989 – Playwright Vaclav Havel is convicted for his role in an officially banned rally in Czechoslovakia.

1992 – For the first time since the Communist revolution of 1949, China welcomes foreigners back to the Shanghai stock market.

1995 – The US and Mexico agree on the terms of a $US20-billion rescue package for Mexico.

2002 – US and Pakistani officials confirm Wall Street Journal correspondent Daniel Pearl, kidnapped a month earlier in Karachi, has been killed by his captors.

2007 – Leaders in Britain and Denmark announce plans for withdrawal of troops from Iraq.

2012 – Russian feminist punk group Pussy Riot stages a performance in Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Saviour and turns it into an anti-Putin music video.

2015 – The Queensland Government asks the army to help rebuild infrastructure in communities that have been battered by Cyclone Lam.

2016 – Pope Francis calls for the worldwide abolition of the death penalty.

2017 – Four US tourists and a pilot are killed when their charter plane crashes into a Melbourne retail outlet and explodes into a fireball.

2018 – After years of drought, Cape Town residents brace for “day zero”, when their city is expected to run out of water. Thankfully the day never came, with dam levels more than doubling over 2018.

2019 – Julie Bishop calls time on her 21-year political career. She quickly takes up a role as Chancellor at the Australian National University alongside a variety of corporate and not-for-profit chairmanships and board positions.

Today’s Birthdays:

Leo Delibes, French composer (1836-1891); Robert Mugabe, former president of Zimbabwe (1924-2019); Nina Simone, US singer (1933-2003); Hubert de Givenchy, French fashion designer (1927-2018); Ron Clarke, Australian athlete and Gold Coast mayor (1937-2015); Alan Rickman, UK actor, (1946-2016); Kelsey Grammer, US actor (1955-); Mary Chapin Carpenter, US country singer (1958-); Michael McIntyre, British comedian (1976-); Jennifer Love Hewitt, US actress/singer (1979-); Ellen Page, US actress (1987-).

Thought For Today:

You can’t separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom – Malcolm X (1925-1965).