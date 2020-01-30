Today in History, 23/1

Highlights in history on this date:

1622 – William Baffin, British navigator and explorer, dies.

1806 – Death of William Pitt the younger, who at the age of 24 became Britain’s youngest prime minister.

1849 – English-born Elizabeth Blackwell becomes the first woman in America to receive a Doctor of Medicine degree.

1920 – Holland refuses to surrender Germany’s former Kaiser William II to Allies for punishment as a World War I criminal.

1931 – Death of Anna Pavlova, Russian dancer and one of the most celebrated prima ballerinas of all time.

1943 – In World War II, the British under Field Marshal Montgomery capture Tripoli, Libya.

1944 – Death of Edvard Munch, Norwegian painter best known for The Scream.

1950 – The Israeli Knesset approves a resolution proclaiming Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

1960 – The US navy bathyscaphe Trieste dives to a record depth of 10.911km in the Pacific Ocean.

1963 – Harold “Kim” Philby, British journalist in Beirut, disappears. It later emerges he was the third man in the Burgess-Maclean spy scandal and had been granted asylum in Moscow.

1964 – Indonesia and Malaysia agree to a ceasefire in their undeclared border war.

1968 – North Korea seizes US Navy ship Pueblo and holds crew as spies.

1973 – George Foreman takes the world heavyweight boxing title from fellow American Joe Frazier in Jamaica.

1976 – Death of Paul Robeson, US singer and actor.

1983 – Soviet satellite Cosmos 1402 enters Earth’s atmosphere and crashes into the Indian Ocean.

1989 – Surrealist artist Salvador Dali dies in Spain, aged 84.

1995 – Jacques Delors formally steps down as European Commission president, handing over to Jacques Santer after a decade of steering Europe towards closer union.

1997 – France’s highest court rejects a final appeal and orders former Vichy official Maurice Papon to stand trial for deporting Jews to death camps during World War II.

2002 – A previously unknown militant group kidnaps Daniel Pearl, South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal, in Karachi, Pakistan.

2004 – German-born photographer Helmut Newton dies in a car accident in Hollywood, aged 83.

2005 – Comedian Johnny Carson, veteran US television host, dies aged 79.

2008 – The Bulletin, one of Australia’s longest-running magazines, publishes its last issue after 128 years.

2010 – The US Marines mark the end of nearly seven years in Iraq by handing the Army their command of Anbar province.

2014 – Fifty-two Australians and New Zealanders arrive back in Hobart aboard the Aurora Australis after a dramatic rescue from their Russian ship which became stuck in pack ice on Christmas Eve.

2016 – Troy Cassar-Daley scoops the pool at the Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth, winning male artist of the year and album of the year.

2017 – Actor Johann Ofner, 28, dies in a freak accident from a blank shot during the filming of a music video in Brisbane for hip hop act Bliss n Eso.

2018 – The United States Senate confirms Jerome Powell as chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank.

2019 – A severe icy storm system leaves one of North America’s top tourist draws, Niagara Falls, partly frozen.

Today’s Birthdays:

Edouard Manet, French artist (1832-1883); Randolph Scott, US actor (1898-1987); Fred Williams, Australian artist (1927-1982); Jeanne Moreau, French actress (1928-2017); Bill Hayden, Australian politician and former governor-general (1933-); Chita Rivera, US actress-dancer (1933-); Rutger Hauer, Dutch-born actor (1944-2019); Robin Zander, US singer of Cheap Trick fame (1953-); Princess Caroline of Monaco (1957-); Richard Roxburgh, Australian actor (1962-); Rebekah Elmaloglou, Australian actress (1974-); Vera Blue, Australian musician (1994-).

Thought For Today:

Happiness isn’t something you experience, it’s something you remember. – Oscar Levant, pianist-composer-actor (1906-1972).