Today in History, 7/3

Highlights in history on this date:

332 BC – Death of the Greek philosopher Aristotle, aged 62.

1573 – Peace of Constantinople ends war between Turkey and Venice.

1809 – Pioneer balloonist Jean-Pierre Francois Blanchard dies in Paris, a year after he had a heart attack and fell from his balloon at The Hague.

1814 – Napoleon with a force of 37,000 defeats 90,000 Prussians under Bluecher at the battle of Craonne in France.

1838 – Jenny Lind, famed operatic soprano, known as the Swedish Nightingale, makes her debut in Weber’s opera, Der Freischuetz.

1917 – The world’s first jazz record, The Dixie Jazz Band One Step, recorded by Nick LaRocca’s Original Dixieland Jazz Band, is released by RCA Victor in Camden, New Jersey.

1918 – The Bolsheviks change their name to the Russian Communist Party.

1926 – The first successful trans-Atlantic radio-telephone conversation takes place, between New York City and London.

1936 – Germany violates Treaty of Versailles by occupying demilitarised zone in the Rhineland.

1945 – British 14th Army enters Mandalay in Burma in World War II.

1958 – The Playford government is re-elected in South Australia, with new MPs Joyce Steele and Jessie Cooper the first women elected to the SA Parliament.

1960 – Arthur Calwell elected ALP federal parliamentary leader by the Caucus after resignation of Dr HV Evatt.

1965 – A march by US civil rights demonstrators is broken up in Selma, Alabama by state troopers and a sheriff’s posse.

1971 – Women in Switzerland achieve the right to vote and to hold office.

1989 – Iran breaks off diplomatic relations with Britain over Salman Rushdie’s novel, The Satanic Verses.

1992 – Russian president Boris Yeltsin ends price controls on bread and other staples, leading to steep price increases.

1993 – Afghanistan’s rival leaders sign a peace accord to end months of bloody fighting in Kabul that has killed thousands of civilians.

1996 – Three US servicemen are jailed in Japan for up to seven years for the abduction and rape of a 12-year-old Okinawa schoolgirl in 1995.

1999 – Movie director Stanley Kubrick dies in Hertfordshire, England, aged 70.

2000 – Texas Governor George W Bush and Vice-President Al Gore are the big winners in Super Tuesday primaries.

2001 – Ariel Sharon is sworn in as Israel’s prime minister.

2006 – Swimming champion Ian Thorpe withdraws from the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, citing illness later diagnosed as glandular fever.

2007 – Five Australians, including a journalist, a Federal Police agent, an embassy staff member and an aid official, die when a Garuda Boeing 737 overshoots the runway and explodes in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

2010 – Iraqis defy insurgents who lob hand grenades at voters and bomb a polling station in an attempt to intimidate those taking part in elections.

2015 – Australian actor Cate Blanchett and her husband Andrew Upton announce they have adopted a baby girl.

2017- The ABC announces it will axe a fifth of its management and plough millions of dollars worth of savings into making new content and beefing up its presence in regional Australia.

2018 – Energy Australia marks Women’s Day by announcing women will be paid the same as their male colleagues for doing the same job.

2019 – A syndicate is busted for wedging lizards into cooking appliances, food packaging and toys in attempt to smuggle them out of Melbourne to be sold as pets in Hong Kong and China.

Today’s Birthdays:

Allessandro Manzoni, Italian author (1785-1873); Sir Edwin Henry Landseer, English artist (1802-1873); Thomas Masaryk, Czech statesman (1850-1937); Maurice Ravel, French composer (1875-1937); Sir Viv Richards, West Indian cricket captain (1952-); Austen Tayshus, Australian comedian (1954-); Bryan Cranston, US actor (1956-); Rik Mayall, British comedian (1958-2014); Cameron Daddo, Australian actor (1965-); Rachel Weisz, British actress (1970-).

Thought For Today:

If you’re not feeling good about you, what you’re wearing outside doesn’t mean a thing. – Leontyne Price, American opera singer (1927-).