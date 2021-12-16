Today in Pa.

Cyberattacks cost Pennsylvania the most money of any state: FBI

According to the FBI, in 2020, Pennsylvania ranked first in the United States in terms of money lost due to cyberattacks.

The state senate has passed a bill mandating that schools make textbooks and course information available online.

Lanternfly sightings were noticeably lower this year.

Residents in one town reported a massive snapping turtle to the police.

These are the topics discussed in the most recent episode of "Today in Pennsylvania," a weekly podcast hosted by Claudia Dimuro from INFOSURHOYcom.

