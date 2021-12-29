Today in Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh passes legislation prohibiting cop pullovers for minor infractions

The City Council of Pittsburgh recently passed a bill prohibiting cops from pulling over drivers for minor infractions.

In 2022, Philadelphia will begin enforcing its plastic bag ban.

Starting next year, an invasive tree that is popular among landscapers will be used less for beautification purposes.

Finally, an episode of an ESPN original series featured a museum in Pennsylvania.

