Doctors testify before a Pennsylvania state committee, with one calling government control of COVID-19 treatments “corrupt to the core”

You can listen to the most recent episode of “Today in Pennsylvania” at this link or on any of your favorite apps, such as Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Every weekday, episodes of “Today in Pa.” are available on INFOSURHOY. Feel free to subscribe, follow, or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!

The same group of robbers has been responsible for a string of robberies in Philadelphia, according to police.

Physicians testified before the state House Health Committee about a bill that would allow medical professionals to prescribe “off-label” medicines to treat COVID-19.

Pennsylvania’s deadline for accepting opioid damages is approaching.

Finally, snowy owls may soon be seen across the state.

These are the topics discussed in the latest episode of “Today in Pennsylvania,” a daily weekday podcast hosted by Claudia Dimuro from INFOSURHOYcom.

“Today in Pa.” is devoted to sharing the most important and interesting stories from Pennsylvania, ensuring that you are aware of what is going on in the state right now.

The following articles are discussed in today’s show.

Consider leaving a review on Apple Podcasts or Amazon if you enjoy “Today in Pennsylvania.”

Reviews help other people find the show, and we’d like to hear your thoughts on it as well.