Today in the Bronx, a shocking bodycam video shows brave NYPD cops rushing into a home after a deadly gas explosion on Fox Street.

TERRIFYING bodycam footage shows NYPD officers desperately trying to save people trapped inside a Bronx home after it exploded on Tuesday morning.

A gas explosion caused the private home to collapse, killing one woman and injuring several others just weeks after another fire killed 17.

Cops were seen directing each other through the wreckage, pulling civilians out of the way to assess the situation.

As the fire raged outside, one person was discovered trapped beneath a couch and was carried away by officers.

On Tuesday morning, shortly after 11 a.m., the fire was first reported.

The blaze injured seven people, including three police officers, according to the New York City Fire Department.

A 77-year-old woman was killed in the explosion, according to the NYPD, and two other women, ages 68 and 82, were in stable condition.

According to the police department, five officers were taken to hospitals due to smoke inhalation.

The “massive fire” was started “due to a gas explosion,” according to New York City Council Member Rafael Salamanca.

He wrote, “All emergency first responders are on the scene and are currently fighting the fire.”

Near Fox Street and Intervale Avenue in the Bronx, residents should expect traffic delays, road closures, and emergency personnel.

Officials from Con Edison and the Department of Buildings were en route to the scene to investigate the fire.

More to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.