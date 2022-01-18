Today in the state of Pennsylvania.

Today is the day in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania will receive an additional (dollar)1.63 billion in federal funds for infrastructure improvements.

A Pittsburgh-based animal rescue describes how the city’s shelters, as well as shelters across the country, are dealing with an influx of surrendered pets.

If you own a 3G phone, now is the time to upgrade because 3G networks will be phased out later this year.

Last but not least, this is the pest that Pennsylvanians despise the most.

"Today in Pa." is devoted to sharing the most important and interesting stories from Pennsylvania, ensuring that you are aware of what is going on in the state right now.

The following articles are discussed in today’s show:

