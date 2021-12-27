Today is not expected to see Boris Johnson make an announcement about new Covid restrictions for England.

Today is not expected to see Boris Johnson announce new Covid restrictions for England.

After receiving positive data suggesting Omicron is milder than previous Covid strains, the Prime Minister is unlikely to announce any new restrictions for England this afternoon.

Boris Johnson is getting his first full briefing on Covid data since before Christmas this afternoon, as he considers whether to impose new restrictions before the New Year.

At 4 p.m., the Prime Minister will review three days’ worth of coronavirus statistics with health chiefs Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance in a “dashboard” meeting.

It will be the first opportunity for officials to assess how Omicron has spread across the UK over the Christmas period, as there have been no daily Covid statistics released since Christmas Eve, when around 122,000 people tested positive.

The Prime Minister is being given the most up-to-date data on hospitalizations and deaths over the Christmas period while virtually speaking with Professor Whitty and Sir Patrick from Chequers.

It comes after Downing Street insisted last week that ministers needed to review more comprehensive data on hospital admissions before taking any further action in England.

This afternoon, the Prime Minister is unlikely to announce any new restrictions for England.

Mr Johnson has so far broken with the devolved nations by opposing new Covid rules, whereas Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have all taken a tougher stance against Omicron.

However, three UK studies into the new variant published last week are thought to have boosted Downing Street’s confidence, indicating that Omicron is less likely to cause serious disease and death than previous Covid strains.

In comparison to cases of the Delta variant, separate research teams found that a smaller proportion of people infected with Omicron are likely to need hospital treatment.

According to my understanding, the Prime Minister may still issue country-wide “guidance” that will not be enforced by police.

According to The Times, ministers believe that disruption to daily life should be kept to a minimum and have ruled out any new guidance for weddings and funerals.

So far, neither the Prime Minister nor scientists have confirmed holding a press conference this evening.

If the situation worsens over the next few days, Mr Johnson may decide to hold a press conference.

The Prime Minister has been under a lot of pressure.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Boris Johnson not expected to make an announcement on new Covid restrictions for England today