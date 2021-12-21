Today, Nicola Sturgeon will give a covid-19 update at the Scottish Parliament.

Today, Nicola Sturgeon will give an update on COVID-19 at the Scottish Parliament.

Scotland’s highest test positivity rate since January this year was recorded yesterday, prompting the First Minister to address ministers about the rising number of omicron cases.

Nicola Sturgeon will address the Scottish Parliament today with an update on the coronavirus pandemic.

At around 2 p.m. this afternoon, the First Minister will make a statement to MSPs at Holyrood.

Ms. Sturgeon is expected to speak about Scotland’s current situation, which is characterized by an increase in omicron cases.

With 6,734 new coronavirus cases counted yesterday, Scotland had its highest test positivity rate since January of this year.

Since September, this is the most cases in a single day.

The test positivity rate was 15.2 percent on Monday, up from 13.9 percent on Sunday.

According to the most recent Scottish Government data, no new deaths have been reported since the previous day, but officials said registry offices are typically closed on weekends, which can affect the number of deaths reported.

On Sunday, 516 people with recently confirmed Covid-19 were in hospitals, up 12 from the day before, and 38 people were in intensive care, the same as the day before.

Nicola Sturgeon will speak about Scotland’s current situation as omicron sweeps the country.

The First Minister has stated that no changes to covid measures will be implemented in Scotland before Christmas, but they will discuss whether additional measures will be implemented beginning next week.

She is expected to press the UK government to do more to help omicron-affected businesses.

“The cabinet will discuss tomorrow, and I will set out in parliament if any additional or wider steps are necessary,” she said in an interview with Clyde One, “but I want to be clear to individuals that the advice I gave out last week is the advice that will get us through Christmas.”

“My clear message to individuals is to reiterate the message I gave last week, which is to reduce your contacts as much as possible in the run-up to Christmas and stay at home as much as possible right now.”

“We’re not asking people to cancel plans for Christmas Day and Boxing Day, but think about keeping them as small as your family circumstances allow, and make sure everyone is testing before going and following hygiene and ventilation rules.”

