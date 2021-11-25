Today will be sunny and mild, with the possibility of rain tonight.

Today will be sunny and mild, with a chance of rain tonight.

Turkey, mashed potatoes, and a side of mild temperatures with the possibility of rain tonight are on the Thanksgiving menu.

The day will be mostly cloudy in the morning and sunny in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Harrisburg area, the high temperature will be around 56 degrees.

The skies will be mostly clear for the rest of the evening.

Rain showers are expected between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. with a 50% chance of rain.

Before 8 a.m., there’s a chance of rain, then cool but windy weather.

With sustained winds of 10 to 17 mph and gusts of up to 31 mph, the high temperature will only reach around 43 degrees.

Overnight Saturday and Sunday, there’s a chance of snow showers.

Right now,

Highs in the mid-fifties, mostly cloudy, then sunny.

Tonight is a special occasion.

Showers are possible, with a low of 38.

On Friday,

In the morning, there is a slight chance of showers, with a high of 43 degrees.

On a Friday night

Partly cloudy, with a low of 28.

On Saturday,

Sunny, with a high of 42.

Saturday evening

Low around 29 degrees, mostly clear with a chance of snow showers.

The day after Sunday

High around 42°F, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow shower.

Sunday evening

Snow showers are possible, with a low of 30°F.