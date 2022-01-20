Today will be the coldest night of the year in the UK, with temperatures plummeting to a bone-chilling -4 degrees Celsius.

The precise date on which the UK will experience the coldest night of the season so far has been revealed.

As an Arctic blast grips the UK, temperatures will plummet to as low as -4C today.

As Britain braces itself for the coldest night of the year TONIGHT, health officials have issued a rare warning about the cold.

The temperature in the north west of England dropped to -4C this morning, with the chill expected to last through the night.

Temperatures in the north west, Wales, and the south west of England will drop to -3°C, with temperatures dropping below zero across the country later today.

Forecasters predict that overnight frosts in some areas will last all day.

For the most up-to-date news and forecasts, visit our weather live blog.

This January is favored to be the coldest in the UK since records began, according to Coral, with odds of 4-5.

Snowfall in London in January has even shorter odds at 1-2, according to Coral.

“As we approach the second half of the month, January is proving to be bitterly cold, and temperatures are set to drop so low that we now make it odds on for the UK’s coldest first month of the year to be recorded,” said Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead.

“We didn’t get the White Christmas that Londoners hoped for, but we believe snow is on its way at long last, and the chances of snow falling this month are extremely slim,” Aitkenhead added.

HEALTH officials have issued an unusual warning ahead of the coldest night of the season thus far.

Flurries of snow are expected to fall in the UK in the coming weeks as temperatures plummet to sub-zero temperatures, accompanied by bitterly cold winds.

People in central and southern England have been warned by the UK Health and Security Agency to keep an eye out for vulnerable neighbors during the cold spell.

According to Agostinho Sousa, a consultant in public health medicine at the organization, the common cold can be fatal.

“Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, especially for the elderly and those with heart and lung conditions, as it increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections,” she said.

“Remind elderly relatives and neighbors to keep their homes at least 18 degrees Fahrenheit warm, especially if they have limited mobility, are 65 or older, or suffer from a health condition.”

“It’s critical that they wear good-grip shoes if they must go outside.”

As an Arctic blast grips the country, the temperature in London will drop to around -5C in the early hours of Friday.

[…]

Latest News from Infosurhoy.