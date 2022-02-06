Today would’ve been Trayvon Martin’s 27th birthday.

On Saturday, Trayvon Martin would have turned 27.

He should’ve been partying in Miami.

I should’ve been getting a barrage of birthday texts from family and friends.

I should’ve been concerned that I was approaching 30.

But he couldn’t, and his life was cut short just a month after he turned seventeen.

That tragedy gave birth to the Trayvon Martin Foundation, which was founded by his parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, and held its annual walk in Miami Gardens on Saturday to honor his memory.

The celebrations, which included rousing speeches, performances, and even a cameo by Jamie Foxx, reminded the world that Martin’s spirit and the fiery political consciousness it sparked will never die.

“I wish we were here for a more joyous occasion, but we must do what we must,” Fulton told the audience.

In light of the situation, the hundreds of people crammed into Ives Estates Park might have appeared a little too happy to the untrained eye.

On February 10th, it will be ten years since Martin was killed.

27.

Families of more recent victims were in the audience, including George Floyd and Andrew Joseph III, who died in Tampa after being racially profiled by police at a fair.

The news of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man killed by Minneapolis police last week, hung in the air like a pungent odor in a field of flowers.

Saturday, on the other hand, provided a rare glimpse into a key aspect of the Black experience, according to Kwon Aqua Etefia, the founder of Youth Concept Gallery.

Aqua Etefia, whose organization teaches youth about the power of art, said, “The struggle is art.”

“We come from a culture and a demographic that understands how to turn trash into sugar.

That in itself is a work of art.”

On stage and among the village of vendor booths and food trucks, Etfia’s sentiment that art and struggle are one and the same could be seen.

Kids were spray painting and playing the drums as Etfia spoke.

A few booths over, Chire Regans sat with her collection of drawings of gun violence victims, while activist groups such as Dream Defenders, Black Lives Matter, and Black Men Build built out the village.