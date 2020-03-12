Today’s Birthday 12/3

Today’s Birthday, March 12: Dutch football player and coach Pim Verbeek (1956-2019)

Tributes poured in from the Australian football fraternity after the death of former Socceroos coach Pim Verbeek.

The Dutchman died late last year at age 63 after a four-year battle with cancer.

There was a strong common theme among the online tributes: he was a top bloke.

“He was an amazing human being, a true gentleman with an infectious smile,” ex-Socceroos goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer tweeted.

“Someone I have had the privilege to call a friend.”

Former Socceroos legend Tim Cahill, who scored against Serbia at the 2010 FIFA World Cup under Verbeek, described him as a “gentleman” who he greatly respected.

Fellow former Socceroo Mile Sterjovski also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Verbeek, remembering him as “a great coach” but an “even better person”.

After spending his entire professional career at Sparta Rotterdam, Verbeek retired at age 25 and moved into the coaching ranks.

He managed in the Dutch Eredivisie and J-League for many years before serving as an assistant coach of South Korea at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups.

It was the springboard for his appointment to the Socceroos’ top job on Guus Hiddink’s recommendation, with Verbeek taking charge just weeks before Australia started their 2010 World Cup campaign.

Despite securing a spot at a second successive World Cup, Verbeek’s playing style was accused of being too conservative and he was criticised for his dismissive views about the quality of A-League players.

Eventual semi-finalists Germany hammered Verbeek’s side 4-0 in a disastrous opening match in South Africa that also saw Cahill sent off.

A 1-1 draw with Ghana left the Socceroos needing to beat Serbia in their final match to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Goals from Brett Holman and Cahill did secure a 2-1 victory but other results went against Verbeek’s side and they missed out on goal difference to bring the coach’s reign to a frustrating finish.

He remains the last Socceroos manager to win a World Cup game.

A three-year stint as Morocco’s Under-23 team coach followed before Verbeek took over as Oman boss in 2016.

Verbeek guided Oman to the round of 16 for the first time at the Asian Cup last year before retiring at the end of the tournament.