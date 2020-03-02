Today’s Birthday 2/3

Today’s Birthday, March 2: AFL club executive and former politician Jeff Kennett (1948 – )

Jeff Kennett’s days as Hawthorn president might be numbered, but it’s unlikely the outspoken elder will bow out quietly.

The former Victorian premier confirmed he will resign as Hawthorn president at the end of the 2020 AFL season.

Kennett previously led the Hawks from 2005-11, but returned in 2017 after Richard Garvey resigned from the position.

Following the end of his first stint, Kennett changed the club’s constitution so that Hawthorn presidents could serve a maximum of two three-year terms.

A staunch critic of the AFL over the years, the 72-year-old has defended the Hawks’ ties with Tasmania and courted controversy last year by suggesting stadium security staff were ill-equipped to deal with crowd behaviour as “new arrivals” to football.

Most recently, Kennett sounded off on AFL football operations boss Steve Hocking over his “stupid suggestion” that the league was open to rebranding the men’s competition AFLM.

Born in 1948 in Melbourne, Kennett was a run-of-the-mill student at high school.

His father pushed him to study at Canberra’s Australian National University but he dropped out of his economics studies in 1967 after his first year.

He was drafted into the army in 1968 and trained as an officer in Sydney before being posted to Malaysia and Singapore, where he served as a commander.

He returned to civilian life in 1970 and co-formed his own advertising company, KNF, a year later.

A member of the Liberal Party, he was elected to the seat of Burwood in Victoria in 1976 and appointed a minister in 1981.

He was elected party leader following their 1982 election loss, serving as opposition leader until 1989 when ousted by Alan Brown.

But after being reinstated in 1991, Kennett became state premier when the Liberals won the 1992 election.

As premier during Victoria’s economic troubles, he implemented a wide-ranging privatisation program and was re-elected to office in 1996.

His run for a third term came to an end three years later, with Kennett’s incumbent government losing the “unlosable” 1999 election to Labor’s Steve Bracks.

He resigned from the leadership and parliament, becoming the founding chairman of national depression organisation BeyondBlue in 2000 and later the Hawks’ head honcho.

Kennett is married to Felicity Kellar, with whom he has four children.