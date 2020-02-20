Today’s Birthday 20/2

Today’s Birthday, February 20: Kurt Cobain, American musician (1967 – 1994 )

Kurt Cobain died more than 25 years ago but his impact on those close to him was so strong that one former bandmate still has recurring dreams about him.

Dave Grohl paid tribute to the former Nirvana frontman, who killed himself in April 1994, in an interview with Kerrang music magazine.

“I still dream that Nirvana is still a band, and Kurt just appears – like he’s been in hiding,” he said in January.

Cobain was born in a small Washington logging town called Aberdeen to Wendy, a waitress, and Donald, a mechanic.

His parents divorced when he was seven years old, with Cobain moving back and forth between relatives’ houses at different times throughout his childhood.

This experience reportedly had a lasting effect upon Cobain and damaged his relationship with his parents, who made him feel “ashamed”.

“I was very isolated … I had a really good childhood, until the divorce,” he told rock journalist Jon Savage in July 1993.

“Then, all of a sudden, my whole world changed. I became antisocial. I started to understand the reality of my surroundings, which didn’t have a lot to offer.

“Aberdeen was such a small town, and I couldn’t find any friends that I was very fond of, or who were compatible with me, or liked to do the things that I liked. I liked to do artistic things and listen to music.”

Cobain was first introduced to punk music by his friend Buzz Osborne, who gave him some compilation tapes featuring Black Flag and Flipper.

He formed Nirvana after meeting Krist Novoselic through Osborne and released the band’s debut album Bleach in 1989.

Grohl then joined Nirvana in 1991, taking over from Chad Channing on drums, before the band recorded smash hit Nevermind.

Nirvana released its third album, In Utero, in 1993.

Despite the band’s success, Cobain struggled with fame, and the latter years of his life were marred with depression and heroin addiction.

Cobain’s body was discovered on April 8 1994, by an electrician who had attended his Lake Washington Boulevard home to install a security system.

It had, according to a coroner’s report, been lying there for days, with Cobain’s death estimated to have occurred on April 5 1994.

The Nirvana frontman married fellow singer Courtney Love, with whom he had a daughter named Frances Bean Cobain, in February 1992.